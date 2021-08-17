Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 6.4%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.68. 11,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,074,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

NIU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

