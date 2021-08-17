Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 280 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

