Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $95,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded down $14.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $910.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,497. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $924.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $881.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

