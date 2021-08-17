Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after buying an additional 897,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $178.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $177.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

