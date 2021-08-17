Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 269 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 112,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 79.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 248,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

