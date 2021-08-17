Noku (NOKU) Hits Market Cap of $8.94 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $13,165.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

