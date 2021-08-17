Nord Finance Price Hits $2.58 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $667,275.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00005524 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00135257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00157461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.98 or 1.00045189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06993000 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

