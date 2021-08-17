Nord/LB Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.35 ($36.88).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €33.04 ($38.87) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.15. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

