North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,479 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,437 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,173,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.75. 22,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.99. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

