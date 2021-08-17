North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 71,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 200,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,858. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

