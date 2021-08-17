North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $13.41 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PTC worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.03. 12,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

