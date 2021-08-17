North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PTC worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. 12,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.