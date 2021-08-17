North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $16.05 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,230. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

