North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $17.22 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hologic worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Hologic by 87.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hologic by 543.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 416,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 351,500 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

HOLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. 17,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

