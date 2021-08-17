North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,007 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. 22,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,322. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

