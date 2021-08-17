North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,972 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of eHealth worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,023,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in eHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in eHealth by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 89.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

EHTH stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

