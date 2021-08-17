North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,423 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 723,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the period. EVERTEC makes up 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,829,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after acquiring an additional 334,106 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

