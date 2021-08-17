Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NTV stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.23. Northern 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.51.
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
