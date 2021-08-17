Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

