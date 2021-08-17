Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutanix is benefiting from the solid adoption of its Hybrid cloud solutions and an expanding clientele. Moreover, adoption rate of the company’s AHV hypervisor has been strong as customers continued to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Further, a healthy pipeline of big deals is a tailwind. The company’s transition to software-only sales will boost its margins over the long-run. Additionally, it is expected to benefit from the growth prospects of the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market, over the long term. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, lower hardware revenues are expected to drag down the top line in the near term. Moreover, the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to hurt the top line, at least in the near term.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $36.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 94.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

