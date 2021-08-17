Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 558,744 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 97.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,744 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 46.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 56,981 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

