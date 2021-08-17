Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 75.1% in July

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the July 15th total of 445,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of JFR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,369. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
