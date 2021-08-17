Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 75.1% in July

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the July 15th total of 445,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JFR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,369. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 251,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

