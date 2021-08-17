Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Up 75.6% in July

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NKG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

