Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 94.0% in July

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSE:JPC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

