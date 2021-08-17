NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $6,000,461. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.