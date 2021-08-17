NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

