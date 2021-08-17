O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.