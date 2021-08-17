Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $13.78 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.72. 43,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $319.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.76. The company has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

