Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 172,818 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172,818 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

