Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 242,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,672 shares of company stock worth $8,201,409. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $7.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

