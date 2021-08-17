Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,087 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Envestnet worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $3,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 66.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
