Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,720 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 2,336.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,861,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,576. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,098 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

