Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 9,909 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 119.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $61.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,077 shares of company stock worth $12,533,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

