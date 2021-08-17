Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OTLY stock traded down 0.75 on Tuesday, hitting 15.68. The company had a trading volume of 218,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,530. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 16.27 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of 21.87.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 29.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oatly Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.