Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Securities

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist cut shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.17.

OTLY stock traded down 0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.27 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 21.87.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,833,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

