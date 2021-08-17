Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Securities

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist cut shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.17.
OTLY stock traded down 0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.27 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 21.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,833,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
