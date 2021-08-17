Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.38. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $294.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

