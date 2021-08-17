OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,261.0 days.

Shares of OCINF stock remained flat at $$24.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49. OCI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

OCINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OCI presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

