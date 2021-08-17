Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 116.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 352,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,209.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 664,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 613,842 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

