Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 987.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Ondas worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.98. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

