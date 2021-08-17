Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ONDS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 6,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,867. Ondas has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million and a P/E ratio of -9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ondas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Ondas worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

