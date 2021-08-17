Oppenheimer Weighs in on PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MYPS. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

