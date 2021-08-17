OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,594.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 400,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 213.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

