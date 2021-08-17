Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

