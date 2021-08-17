OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $758.25 million, a PE ratio of 150.43 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.