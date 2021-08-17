Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%.

OEG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

