Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,278.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $134,278.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00135289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00158747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.29 or 0.99999339 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00916690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00670569 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.