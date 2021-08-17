Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OM opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

In other Outset Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,098. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

