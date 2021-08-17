Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

OVV opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

