Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.36

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXBDF shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Biomedica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

