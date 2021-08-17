Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 54,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

